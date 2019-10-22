UPS to bring new package center, jobs to North Myrtle Beach area

The United Parcel Service is bringing new construction and new jobs to Horry County.

A new UPS package center is expected to be built off Water Tower Road near North Myrtle beach, according to news release from the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation. The new center could help increase the number of trucks the company has working in the area.

The center is expected to be up and running by the end of 2020 and will join a package center already in Myrtle Beach. An expected 50 new employees will be hired with the expansion and the company will invest $11 million in the area.

“The expansion of UPS is another awesome win for Horry County. UPS has proven that Horry County is a great place to do business, provide growth and employ qualified workers,” Horry County Council Chair Johnny Gardner said.

The Atlanta-based UPS already employs 5,700 people in South Carolina.