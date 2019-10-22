‘More memorable than ever before’: Changes coming to Myrtle Beach airport

A new coffee shop and bar could be coming to the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) concourse food court ahead of next year’s tourist season.

A Starbucks and Grand Strand Bar are expected to open up in the airport in the spring of 2020, according to a release. Restaurant operations company HMSHost was given the contract to operate both new establishments for the next five years.

The Starbucks will serve the normal offerings for the store: coffee, tea, pastries and sandwiches.

The Grand Strand Bar will focus on serving craft beers made in South Carolina while still offering domestic choice. It will also serve snacks, sandwiches and breakfast.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It is our goal to exceed our passengers’ expectations and with the addition of these two new concepts it is our hope that the MYR experience will be more memorable than ever before,” Director of Airports for Horry County Scott Van Moppes said in the release.

MYR has seen airport traffic steadily increase over the years, which allows for it to welcome in new businesses. Current food offerings include Nacho Hippo, Steak N Shake, Subway and a Chick-Fil-A.