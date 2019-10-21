New Carolina Forest apartment complex opens its doors to new residents

A new Carolina Forest apartment complex has opened its doors this month to its first residents.

Mosby Carolina Forest Apartments complex contains 332 apartments ranging from one-to-three bedrooms in size, according to a release. It is located at 915 Brentmoor Drive in Myrtle Beach behind the Lowes Food, and next to International Drive.

The complex features a pool, children’s activity room, dog park, and 91 units have accessible elevator access. There is also a 12-acre freshwater lake on the property.

On opening day, the new complex welcomed 19 new residents.

Rent prices start in the $1,000-range per month, but the complex offers a 30 percent discount for teachers and first responders for 16 units.

Once inside the apartments, there are stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, USB outlets and Nest thermostats that can pair with a smart home system.

Mosby Carolina Forest was built by Middleburg, a Virginia-based development and management company. It rents out over 16,000 apartments across the country. According to Horry County property records, Mosby acquired the land from International Paper at the beginning of 2018.

“Mosby Carolina Forest apartments offer a level of finish and amenities that meet the demand of discerning renters attracted to the region’s growing jobs base, wonderful climate, an abundance of natural resources and exciting amenities,” Middleburg Management President Duane Wooldridge said.