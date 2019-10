Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a gas leak that has closed down a Myrtle Beach area road Monday morning.

River Oaks Drive from Augusta Plantation Drive to Portwest Drive is closed to traffic, according to HCFR. Hazmat and utility crews are on scene.

Authorities ask people to avoid the area at this time. HCFR said nearby neighbors are not being evacuated.

