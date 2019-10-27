‘It is going to be fun’: Soap opera stars to put on show, meet fans in Myrtle Beach

Eric Martsolf, left, and Kassie DePaiva arrive at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Ever get so into a soap opera that you feel like you know the characters personally?

Well, an upcoming event in Myrtle Beach will present the opportunity to meet a handful of them in real life.

“An Evening of Entertainment,” hosted by Star Struck Fan Events, will feature several soap opera stars in meet and greets and a show Feb. 22-23 at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel. Eric Martsolf, Nadia Bjorlin, Kassie DePaiva, Jacob Young and Wally Kurth are scheduled to attend, though lineups are subject to change.

“That one is going to be fun. It’s going to be a little different than all of the other events,” Djorlin said of the Myrtle Beach show in an interview with digitaljournal.com last week. “It will be like a talent show, and we are all going to collaborate. It is going to be fun.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Saturday, Feb. 22, there will be a 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. autograph session, followed by a question-and-answer mix and mingle in which refreshments and snacks will be served. Entry for that day is $200 and group photos will be available for for $25. The day’s second portion, which costs $250 and runs from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., includes a dinner buffet and show in which all actors will perform, a dance party with a cash bar and a chance to sit with your favorite actor.

On Sunday, Feb. 23 at a time to be determined in the mid-morning/afternoon, there will be a farewell breakfast with the actors that costs $150. An “entertainment package” costing $550 includes both days’ events.

Martsolf is best known for roles on “Passions” and “Days of Our Lives,” Bjorlin is recognizable for her role in “Days of Our Lives,” DePaiva has been on “Days of Our Lives,” “One Life to Live,” and “General Hospital,” Jacob Young is best known for roles on “All My Children” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and Kurth is notable for roles in “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives.”

For more information on the event, contact Star Struck Events at starstruckfans2@aol.com or visit starstruckfanevents.com.