Who’s the best bartender in Myrtle Beach? Upcoming event intends to decide just that

Who’s the area’s best bartender?

While it’s probably a tough call for many, an upcoming contest will do its best to answer that question.

Cocktail Artist, an adult beverage brand that launched in 2017, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host the Cocktail Artist Mix Off Competition on Saturday at Tin Roof.

Each local bartender will team up with a Cocktail Artist award-winning mixologist as they mix up their best drinks in hopes of winning a grand prize.

The inaugural event will be in addition to the national cocktail recipe competition, dubbed the “Mix Off,” in which the winner will take home $1,000 and the opportunity to be featured on a Cocktail Artist bottle. Finalists were crowned each month from May and through August, with the final four earning $500 and a trip to Myrtle Beach for Saturday’s finals.

The event begins at 8 p.m.

“It is going to be EPICCCC!!!!!” Cocktail Artist posted on its Facebook page.

Those who go to Tin Roof on Friday — the night of the venue’s Zombieland Halloween Party — will be treated to a free sample of national Mix Off finalists’ creations and will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite of the offerings. The fan favorite winner will be announced Saturday.

Cocktail Artist advertises itself as “a line of Essential Bar Ingredients which includes juices, syrups and mixes” and is among a handful of goods produced by FoodStory Brands. The product can be bought locally at Walmart.