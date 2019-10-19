With Nestor downgraded, here are the latest projected impacts for the Myrtle Beach area

While Nestor is no longer a tropical cyclone, its effects have begun to impact the Southeast and is forecast to make its way through coastal South Carolina from Saturday night to Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The storm was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday, the NWS reports. Still, Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas are expected to see minor impacts, including wind gusts between 35 mph and 45 mph and a “slight risk” of tornadoes as Nestor passes through, the weather service said.

The National Hurricane Center’s path projection has Nestor’s center directly over Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas around 2 a.m. Sunday. By 8 a.m., the NHC projects the storm to be over North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The NWS advises that isolated tornadoes could develop tonight into Sunday morning along the S.C. coast, with less of a threat west of Interstate 95 “where cooler temperatures should prevail.” The service notes that a tornado watch could go into effect if conditions present a further likelihood of tornadic activity.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The National Weather Service projects 2 to 4 inches of rainfall in the area including northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina, with Myrtle Beach projected to get about 2 1/2 inches according to the NWS’s Saturday morning briefing, its final one for this storm.

Nestor began moving across Florida from the Gulf Coast on Saturday afternoon and is was forecast to be over Georgia in the evening. The NWS service notes that confidence in the storm’s track and impacts is high.