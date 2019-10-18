Truck driver airlifted to hospital following crash on Loris area highway

A dump truck driver was airlifted after the vehicle flipped in the Loris area Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to 2604 Highway 66 about 7:25 a.m. after the single vehicle crash.

The driver was extricated by HCFR crews and transported by helicopter with serious injuries, HCFR reports.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to the road being blocked, according to SCHP.