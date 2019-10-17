Check your tickets: Winning lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach-area store

Someone who purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket in the Myrtle Beach area is about to be $100,000 richer.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that the Scotchman store at 1272 Dick Pond Road sold a winning ticket that matched all five of the winning numbers, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Check your tickets: the winning numbers are 16, 24, 30, 32 and 38, and the Power-Up number is 2. The ticket holder has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim his or her prize.

The odds of winning $100,000 are 1 in 501,942.

