Here’s why there is a large fire presence on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach

Smoke was reported in a couple condos of a North Myrtle Beach oceanfront resort on Wednesday morning.

Several fire crews from North Myrtle Beach and Horry County went to 613 S. Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle for a reported fire. Crews on scene reported smoke and haze from a couple of the units.

North Myrtle Beach Spokesman Pat Dowling said there was smoke coming from residences. The smoke was reported around 9:30 a.m.

Fire crews closed part of Ocean Boulevard while they worked the scene.

