Here’s why there is a large fire presence on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach

Smoke was reported in a couple condos of a North Myrtle Beach oceanfront resort on Wednesday morning.

Several fire crews from North Myrtle Beach and Horry County went to 613 S. Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle for a reported fire. Crews on scene reported smoke and haze from a couple of the units.

North Myrtle Beach Spokesman Pat Dowling said there was smoke coming from residences. The smoke was reported around 9:30 a.m.

Fire crews closed part of Ocean Boulevard while they worked the scene.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
