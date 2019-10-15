Local

Five students taken to hospital after school bus crash on Highway 544

Five people were transported to an area hospital after an Horry County Schools bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning, HCS Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said.

The two-vehicle crash happened before 7 a.m. on Highway 544 and Pine Hollow Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Five children on the bus were transported with minor injuries, officials said.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car disregarded a red light and struck the bus. The driver of the car has been charged with disregarding a red light, he said.

The bus involved is a Forestbrook Elementary bus and was carrying 25 students, Bourcier said.

HCFR asks drivers to avoid the area as traffic is down to one lane.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
