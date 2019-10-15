Five students taken to hospital after school bus crash on Highway 544

SHARE COPY LINK

Five people were transported to an area hospital after an Horry County Schools bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning, HCS Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said.

The two-vehicle crash happened before 7 a.m. on Highway 544 and Pine Hollow Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Five children on the bus were transported with minor injuries, officials said.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car disregarded a red light and struck the bus. The driver of the car has been charged with disregarding a red light, he said.

The bus involved is a Forestbrook Elementary bus and was carrying 25 students, Bourcier said.

HCFR asks drivers to avoid the area as traffic is down to one lane.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.