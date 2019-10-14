An NC man spent 15 years looking for a megalodon tooth. Here’s how he found one

SHARE COPY LINK

Bill Fleenor spent 15 years hunting shark teeth along the Grand Strand and has added hundreds of them to his collection, but finding a megalodon tooth had eluded him.

But on Oct. 5 his luck turned around while walking in between low and high tide near Damon’s Restaurant and the Doubletree Resort.

He found a megalodon tooth sitting in the sand.

“I was ecstatic. I had to sit down for a moment,” Fleenor said.

The megalodon is an extinct species of shark that was known for its giant size and teeth. The tooth Fleenor found was estimated by him to be nearly 6 inches long.

Fleenor visits the Grand Strand often from the Charlotte, N.C., area. He uses a net to sift through the sand, and he typically finds smaller teeth.

Over his 15 years of visiting, collecting shark teeth has become something he looks forward to. The searches are a great way to pass time at the beach, he said.

Fleenor had seen stories of teens, college students and others finding megadolon teeth, but he’d been unable to find a giant tooth despite coming two to three times a year.

Bill Fleenor’s sharks teeth collection Provided by Bill Fleenor







A few weeks after Hurricane Dorian hit, he decided to come to down to Myrtle Beach to see if any teeth washed up. He was shifting through the sand around 10 a.m. as the tide was coming in.

“The combination of the hurricane and being out of season, it wasn’t crowded so I thought I would give it a shot,” Fleenor said.

Then at long last he found the tooth sticking out of the sand.

Fleenor said there is a growing shark tooth-collecting community. He is seeing more beach stores selling equipment to find teeth and more people stop him on the beach curious about what he has found.

He said once folks get started, it’s an addicting hobby.

“I have some friends who metal detect on the beach and I can see how you can get addicted to it,” Fleenor said.