Grab your umbrella: Here is your Myrtle Beach-area forecast for the week

SHARE COPY LINK

More rain is on the way for the Myrtle Beach area after morning thunderstorms pounded the Grand Strand, according to the National Weather Service.

The Myrtle Beach area had about .88 of an inch of rain overnight Sunday, according to the NWS in Wilmington. Rainfall amounts in Conway reached 1.51 inches and 1.09 in North Myrtle Beach.

Forecasters say Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high around 78 degrees and a low around 64. Showers are expected to roll back into the area Tuesday night and are most likely for Wednesday.

High temperatures will stay around 78 on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping to around 66 for Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures toward the end of the week will reach the low 50s, according to the NWS.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

By Thursday, rain is expected to move out of the area and sunny days are forecast as the weekend approaches.

Much needed rain overnight. More on the way Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/WjrbymYt9S — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) October 14, 2019