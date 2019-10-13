Local
Popular rappers, chart-topping country artist on North Myrtle Beach House of Blues’ slate
Get your whiskey glasses ready.
But first, prepare to nod your head to the music from some of hip hop’s biggest names.
The House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach has beefed up its schedule, with rappers Kevin Gates and Jeezy on the docket for November and country music-chart topping artist Morgan Wallen slated for a March show.
Gates, known for single “I don’t get tired” off album “Isiah,” is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 2, while Jeezy, who has been nominated for Grammys for songs “Put On” featuring Kanye West, “Amazing” with Kanye West, “Lose My Mind” featuring Plies and “I Do” featuring Jay-Z and Andre 3000, will make his second 2019 appearance here in a Nov. 27 performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.
With some other acts sandwiched in between the end of the year and the start of 2020, Morgan Wallen, widely known for chart-topping single “Whiskey Glasses,” is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. March 21. Wallen is also known for singles “The Way I Talk,” “Up Down” featuring Florida Georgia Line and “Chasin’ You.”
Tickets are available for purchase at houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach.
Here’s the list of original acts to perform at the Grand Strand’s House of Blues:
Oct. 18: Candlebox
Oct. 25: Steel Pulse
Nov. 2: Kevin Gates
Nov. 9: Boney James
Nov. 23: Chris Lane
Nov. 24: Chevelle
Nov. 27: Jeezy
Dec. 7: Incubus
Dec. 31: Corey Smith
Jan. 17, 2019: Jonny Lang
Feb. 21, 2019: Queensryche
March 6: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
March 21: Morgan Wallen
