Popular rappers, chart-topping country artist on North Myrtle Beach House of Blues’ slate

SHARE COPY LINK

Get your whiskey glasses ready.

But first, prepare to nod your head to the music from some of hip hop’s biggest names.

The House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach has beefed up its schedule, with rappers Kevin Gates and Jeezy on the docket for November and country music-chart topping artist Morgan Wallen slated for a March show.

Gates, known for single “I don’t get tired” off album “Isiah,” is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 2, while Jeezy, who has been nominated for Grammys for songs “Put On” featuring Kanye West, “Amazing” with Kanye West, “Lose My Mind” featuring Plies and “I Do” featuring Jay-Z and Andre 3000, will make his second 2019 appearance here in a Nov. 27 performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

With some other acts sandwiched in between the end of the year and the start of 2020, Morgan Wallen, widely known for chart-topping single “Whiskey Glasses,” is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. March 21. Wallen is also known for singles “The Way I Talk,” “Up Down” featuring Florida Georgia Line and “Chasin’ You.”

Tickets are available for purchase at houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach.

Here’s the list of original acts to perform at the Grand Strand’s House of Blues:

Oct. 18: Candlebox

Oct. 25: Steel Pulse

Nov. 2: Kevin Gates

Nov. 9: Boney James

Nov. 23: Chris Lane

Nov. 24: Chevelle

Nov. 27: Jeezy

Dec. 7: Incubus

Dec. 31: Corey Smith

Jan. 17, 2019: Jonny Lang

Feb. 21, 2019: Queensryche

March 6: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

March 21: Morgan Wallen