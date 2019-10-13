All-you-can-eat restaurant specializing in sushi, hibachi coming to City of Conway

SHARE COPY LINK

Sushi and hibachi lovers in Horry County and beyond better bring their appetite when they visit a new restaurant slated to open in Conway in a couple months.

Ichiban Sushi and Hibachi, an all-year-can-eat venue, is taking over the building that once housed Fatz Cafe just off U.S. 501 near the Conway Walmart. The Zheng family hopes to have the restaurant open before Christmas, Jackie Zheng said.

“There’s still a lot things to finish here,” said Jackie Zheng, who will be running the restaurant owned by his brother and veteran restaurateur, Tony Zheng. “There’s new seating, new lights, painting the walls, everything.”

The menu will be centered around made-to-order sushi and hibachi in a buffet style.

“You can order, just tell them what you want and we will make it fresh — all you can eat,” Jackie Zheng said.

Jackie Zheng said there’s already been interest in the place as locals and tourists alike have stopped by to get information upon seeing a “coming soon” banner posted over the old Fatz sign.

“While we’ve not been open, a lot of people have stopped by here to ask about it,” he said.

Jackie Zheng said he hopes the eatery will do solid business as a unique option in the area.

““There’s not so many big restaurants around here,” he said, noting he hopes tourists traveling U.S. 501 will be eager to stop in. “People don’t want to go to Myrtle Beach with the 501 traffic so we think they’ll come here.”

The inside of the restaurant is undergoing renovations that Jackie Zheng said the family hopes to have ready in about two months.

“We’re excited,” he said. “This should be good right here.”