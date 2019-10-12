Conway woman dead after single-vehicle crash Friday night

SHARE COPY LINK

A 36-year-old Conway woman died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night in Aynor, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Tiara Fullwood was killed after running her 2002 GMC Yukon off Bakers Chapel Road at 11:51 p.m. Friday, according to authorities.

Fullwood was traveling southbound on Bakers Chapel Road near Lewisville Road when she started to run off the road, over-corrected and then ran off the right side of the street, hitting a ditch, overturning and being ejected from the vehicle, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Fullwood was not wearing a seat belt, Southern said.

The highway patrol is investigating the incident.