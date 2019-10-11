Local

Conway man wins thousands from lottery and says goodbye to mortgage payments

A Conway man will say goodbye to mortgage payments after winning thousands in the S.C. Education Lottery, according to a release.

The man, who remains anonymous, bought the winning $250,000 ticket at Food Lion in Conway.

After winning, the man called his wife and asked her to guess how much he won, according to the release. She replied, “$1,000.” The winner joked back, “No, but that’s how much I’m going to give you.”

The Conway man won enough to pay off his house, the release said.

According to the S.C. Lottery, four tip prizes of $250,000 remain in the 10s to Win game, at odds of 1 in 780.000.

Food Lion received a $2,500 commission for selling the ticket.

