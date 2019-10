SHARE COPY LINK

A road in Horry County near the state line will be closed for “some time” after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to S.C. 57 near the state line after the truck crashed. No injuries were reported, HCFR said. The truck is on its side, affecting utility lines, according to HCFR.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

