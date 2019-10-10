Crews are battling a multi-alarm fire on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach

Crews battle a structure fire at the 5900 block of North Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

Numerous fire crews from North Myrtle Beach and Horry County are battling a multi-alarm blaze on a residential structure that is under construction.

The fire is in the 5900 block of North Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, and Nixon and Ocean Boulevard are closed in area, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, which asks the public to avoid the area.

_ This story will be updated as more information becomes available.