Changes are on the horizon for former Myrtle Beach area theme park site

The former Freestyle Music Park is hoping to be rezoned to allow for a new purpose.

Signs were placed around the park by the Horry County Planning Department, letting folks know the site is seeking a change to the Planned Development District (PDD) agreement on the property. The site is located off Highway 501 near the Intracoastal Waterway and Fantasy Harbor.

A PDD is a single-site narrative and conceptual plan that allows a developer more flexibility in what can be built on the property. Once a PDD agreement is entered, it cannot be changed without applying for an amendment to that agreement.

Former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes, who represents with owners FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC, said his attorneys worked to change the existing PDD to allow for the property to be cleaned up further and to allow for more flexibility in future development. He said the rezoning request is not to put up houses, it’s strictly to allow for options as he looks toward the future.

He said he is open to any suggestions as to what the property should become.

“When you have a piece of property like this you have to be open minded,” he said. “You don’t want to short change yourself.”

Late last year, FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC purchased the property with Rhodes becoming the public face. The group applied for a demolition permit to clean up the property.

The site hasn’t been a theme park since it closed down 2009.

At the end of September, the property owners applied to change the sites existing PDD. The matter will be discussed first at Horry County Planning Commission on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The commission only makes a technical review and its decision is not final.

Then it will go on to Horry County Council for three readings. Public comment on the request will be held on Dec. 10 at the regular meeting of council.