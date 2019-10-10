Local

Police ask for public’s help finding missing non-verbal man

Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a non-verbal, missing man.

Roy Hardee, 29, was last seen about 5 a.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Woodland Drive in the Murrells Inlet area, according to a release from the department.

Due to being non-verbal, Hardee may be at an “increased risk,” police said.

He is about 5’6” and 225 lbs, with a shaved head, thin beard, and glasses, HCPD said. When Hardee was last seen, he was wearing shorts, a tank top and teal-colored Crocs.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call local authorities immediately.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
