Local
Police ask for public’s help finding missing non-verbal man
Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a non-verbal, missing man.
Roy Hardee, 29, was last seen about 5 a.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Woodland Drive in the Murrells Inlet area, according to a release from the department.
Due to being non-verbal, Hardee may be at an “increased risk,” police said.
He is about 5’6” and 225 lbs, with a shaved head, thin beard, and glasses, HCPD said. When Hardee was last seen, he was wearing shorts, a tank top and teal-colored Crocs.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call local authorities immediately.
Comments