In need of some extra cash? These Myrtle Beach-area retailers are hiring for the holidays

Myrtle Beach-area retailers are hiring seasonal positions as stores gear up for major shopping traffic during the holidays, and here’s what we know about who’s planning job events so far.

Two area Tanger Outlets locations are hiring more than 35 holiday season positions, according to a company release. The shopping complex on U.S. 501 is hiring positions for sales associates at Haggar, Guess Factory Store and Timberland Factory Store. The North Myrtle Beach area location is hiring sales associates at various stores and also hosting hiring events at Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store and Gap Factory Store.

Stores at Coastal Grand Mall are hiring part-time and full-time positions for the season. Stores include Claire’s, Motherhood Maternity and Hickory Farms.

Bass Pro Shops will soon host its Santa’s Wonderland hiring event to interview for seasonal positions. Open interviews are at the store, at 10177 N. Kings Highway, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17, according to a release. Job seekers may apply in advance at basspro.com/careers.

