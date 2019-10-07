North Myrtle Beach votes to expand surfing zones. Here are the areas that will be added

SHARE COPY LINK

Surfing will now be allowed in more areas along the North Myrtle Beach coast.

With certain portions of the beach seeing a lower population of beachgoers, North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday approved the second reading of an ordinance that will expand the allowable areas people can surf. There had been five surfing zones, which allow the activity between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 15 to Sept. 15.

Officials previously said the additional space will make it safer for surfers to hit the ocean without risk of harming any swimmers.

The previous law restricted any person from riding a surfboard or skimboard on the public beach or any waters adjacent, with exceptions made at the Cherry Grove Pier, 13th Avenue South, 27th Avenue South, 38th Avenue South and 6th Avenue North.

Monday’s vote opens up surfing for Hog Inlet and ending at 5th Avenue North with the exception of 300 feet on either side of the Cherry Grove Pier, beginning at 6th Avenue South and ending at 27th Avenue South, and beginning at the Town of Atlantic Beach southern limit and ending at 46th Avenue South.