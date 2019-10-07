Here’s how to get involved with cleaning up Horry County’s waterways this fall

SHARE COPY LINK

Horry County is looking for your help to clean up flood-prone areas this November.

The Horry County Service Day is a part of Gov. Henry McMaster’s South Carolina Floodwater Commission that aims to address the state’s flooding problems through policy and public engagement. It will be held Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews will clean up trees and debris from ditches, culverts, canals and waterways throughout the county. Volunteers can sign up for a location, a workload level, and if they want to be on land or water.

Light duty will involve picking up light debris and litter. Medium duty will involve use of shovels, rakes and other yard tools that will require some heavier lifting. The heavy duty work load will require more extensive physical labor.

Volunteers can work from four different locations across the county. The volunteer locations include Conway, Loris/Longs, Socastee and Bucksport. Folks wanting to work on the water either need to bring their own boat or pair up with someone who has a boat.

If you want to volunteer, you need to register and sign a wavier form. Both can be found on Horry County’s website.

Horry County, City of Conway and City of Loris are sponsoring the event. A meeting of the commission will also be held in Horry County on Nov. 8.