Here’s what’s happening at the year’s Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival

Put on your dancing shoes and experience a vital piece of history this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival.

The fourth annual event will take place Friday to Sunday between 18th Avenue North to 21st Avenue North on Carver Street in Myrtle Beach, with festival hours 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

During the three-day event, which is free to the public, festivalgoers can immerse themselves in the celebration of music, food, shag dancing and fellowship while basking in Myrtle Beach’s unique musical history.

The festival was founded in 2016 in the hopes of revitalizing the historic street, which is home to Charlie’s Place, a landmark venue that catered to early Motown stars like Little Richard, Billie Holiday, Muddy Waters and Ray Charles, who were excluded from other venues in the days before integration.

The diverse venue also survived an attack by the Ku Klux Klan in 1950, resulting in Klansmen beating patrons, shooting off 400 rounds inside the club and kidnapping club owner, Charlie Fitzgerald. While the club closed in 1965, it remained a prominent symbol of racial diversity.

When the land was threatened by redevelopment, civic leader Herbert Riley spearheaded a mission to refurbish the building, which is now a museum and community center that has reinvigorated the Booker T. Washington neighborhood.

Celebrated saxophonist Phil Denny will headline this year’s festival. Returning performers include, Daniel D and Darryl Murrill, among others.

Here’s this year’s lineup:

Friday

Nicci Canada: 6-7 p.m.

Kobie Keys: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Darryl Murrill: 9-10 p.m.

Willie Bradley: 10:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday

Horry County Schools Bands: 2-5 p.m.

Mark Rapp Quartet: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

George Freeman Band: 7-8 p.m.

Phil Denny with George Freeman Band: 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Oracle Blue: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Mike Frost: 3-4 p.m.

Leroy Harper: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Chocolate Chip and Company: 6-7 p.m.

Daniel D: 7:30-830 p.m.