Local

Traffic Alert: Crews respond to motorcycle crash in Conway

Drivers are asked to avoid the area following a motorcycle crash that injured two people Friday morning in Conway, said Taylor Newell, City of Conway spokesperson.

Conway and Horry County fire crews were dispatched to Church Street around 9:30 a.m. after reports of a motorcycle versus car wreck in front of Chick-Fil-A. Two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with injuries, Newell said.

The street is opened, but drivers are still asked to avoid the area as traffic is moving slowly, she said.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  