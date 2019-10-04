Traffic Alert: Crews respond to motorcycle crash in Conway

SHARE COPY LINK

Drivers are asked to avoid the area following a motorcycle crash that injured two people Friday morning in Conway, said Taylor Newell, City of Conway spokesperson.

Conway and Horry County fire crews were dispatched to Church Street around 9:30 a.m. after reports of a motorcycle versus car wreck in front of Chick-Fil-A. Two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with injuries, Newell said.

The street is opened, but drivers are still asked to avoid the area as traffic is moving slowly, she said.

