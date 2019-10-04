‘Soft serve by the sea’: Ice cream shop opens in memory of daughter in North Myrtle Beach

SHARE COPY LINK

A new ice cream shop has opened in North Myrtle Beach offering “soft serve by the sea.”

In memory of their daughter, Hartsville, South Carolina, couple Roger and Heather Carbaugh opened up Ella’s Ice Cream shop, at 1516 Highway 17 N., Unit 6, serving folks with tasty flavors of soft-serve ice cream, shakes, floats, sundaes and other sweet treats, according to a release.

Ella’s menu offers soft serve flavors, with most being homemade, including vanilla, chocolate with a twist, peanut butter, butter pecan, raspberry, strawberry, mint and pineapple, the release states. The shop also serves banana splits and hurricanes.

The Carbaugh’s named the shop after their daughter Ella who died in 2014. The couple and their seven children fell in love with North Myrtle Beach while growing their vacation rental business and it had been the family’s long-time dream to open an ice cream shop, the release states.

Ella’s is open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sundays.