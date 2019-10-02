‘Known unto God’: Volunteers needed to help name unmarked graves at Myrtle Beach cemetery

SHARE COPY LINK

Filled with unmarked — and marked — graves, mature trees and lined with a chain-link fence, a historical cemetery off the beaten path is in need of a fall clean-up and the City of Myrtle Beach is asking for help in identifying graves.

The plot of land, just off 21st Avenue North and behind the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, is home to a few dozen graves, some that are marked “KNOWN UNTO GOD.” The City of Myrtle Beach will hold a clean-up day Oct. 12 to revamp the graveyard, which is owned by the city.

“The cemetery just isn’t always front of mind and needs some attention,” said City Spokesman Mark Kruea.

Graves were moved to the cemetery in the late 1930s from the Withers Swash area graveyard for members of First Baptist Church, said Marion Foxworth, Horry County Registrar of Deeds. The property was owned by Myrtle Beach Farms, now Burroughs & Chapin, and deeded over to the city in 1992.

The Neighborhood Services Department welcomes volunteers to clean, restore and identify graves at the property, the city said. The clean-up day is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the cemetery, which can be accessed from behind the Health Department on 21st Avenue North. For more information, call 843-918-1062.

Calling residents from the Booker T. Washington, Carrie Mae Johnson, Harlem, Racepath and Pine Island Communities. The Neighborhood Services Dept. is looking for volunteers to clean, restore and identify graves at the Oak Street Cemetery, behind the @MBConvctr. Call 843-918-1062 pic.twitter.com/uTbHqFBsJZ — City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) October 2, 2019