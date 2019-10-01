Local
Plane crashes off Highway 905 in Longs area, officials say
A private plane has reportedly crashed near S.C. 905 in the Longs area Tuesday morning, Horry County officials say.
Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue said the department received a call for a small aircraft crash near 10478 S. Highway 905. There was one occupant on the aircraft who was uninjured, Casey said.
Radio and scanner traffic report a plane went down six miles south of Loris just before 11 a.m.
The crash did not cause any fuel hazard, Casey said.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Comments