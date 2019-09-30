‘Breaking Bad’ actor coming to Myrtle Beach. Here’s when you can see him perform

South Carolina has been Hollywood’s pick for movies and TV shows Here are a few examples where South Carolina locations land on the big screen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few examples where South Carolina locations land on the big screen.

DEA ASAC Hank Schrader’s partner is coming to Myrtle Beach, and he’s not talking minerals.

Steven Michael Quezada, best known as DEA agent Steven Gomez and partner to series protagonist Schrader (played by Dean Norris) on AMC hit show “Breaking Bad,” will perform for five days at Comedy Cabana beginning Tuesday at 8 p.m. The other shows are scheduled for the same time Wednesday and Thursday, and 9:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday.

On the big screen, Quezada’s film credits include Broken Lizard’s “Beerfest,” First Snow” and others. He also tours regularly as a comedian, having appeared in comedy specials on HBO and Showtime. He has opened for “Saturday Night Live” and has performed on the new “Arsenio Hall show.”

However, Quezada’s best known for his role in Breaking Bad. The show, which features Emmy Award winners Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who play Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, tells the story of a chemistry teacher (Cranston) who is diagnosed with terminal cancer and can’t afford medical treatment. Relying on his chemistry knowledge, he then enlists the help of former student-turned meth dealer Jesse Pinkman (Paul) to help him distribute methamphetamine in order to raise the money for his cancer treatment.

The series ran from 2008 to 2013, spawned a spinoff called “Better Call Saul” and the series creator, Vince Gilligan, recently announced one more piece to the series - a feature film titled “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” set to debut on Netflix on Oct. 11.

Tickets for Quezada’s Myrtle Beach shows can be purchased on Comedy Cabana’s website.