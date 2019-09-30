Myrtle Beach International Airport receives $12 million award from federal government

Behind the scenes with TSA at Myrtle Beach International Airport TSA goes behind the scenes at Myrtle Beach International Airport to explain what can trigger a hand search of luggage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TSA goes behind the scenes at Myrtle Beach International Airport to explain what can trigger a hand search of luggage.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport was awarded $12.1 million from the federal government to repair a taxiway.

The money was granted by the Federal Aviation Administration through its Airport Improvement Program (AIP), according to a press release. This is the sixth time the AIP has allocated money from its $3.18 billion fund.

In total, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said this time $157 million was given to 34 airports across the United States.

Money from the fund is given to help improve safety, efficiency and capacity to help make the individual airports grow. Chao said the hope is to spur economic progress in cities with airports.

“Infrastructure projects funded by these grants will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities,” said Chao.

MYR will specifically use the money to repair Taxiway A. The taxiway is the path planes take to get to and from the runways.