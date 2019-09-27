Local

Motorcyclist dies in vehicle wreck in front of St. James High School

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving another vehicle driven by a minor, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At 4:21 p.m. motorcyclist was driving a 2006 Harley-Davison south on S.C. 707 in front of St. James High School when struck by a 2003 Saturn Sedan that was turning onto the highway while coming out of the school’s property, according to state trooper Tyler Tidwell. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle and later died at South Strand Medical Center, Tidwell said.

The minor driving the Saturn was wearing a seat belt and uninjured, Tidwell said. It was not immediately clear if the minor was a student at the school.

The coroner has yet to release the name of the motorcyclist.

St. James High is located at 10800 S.C. 707 in Murrells Inlet.

  Comments  