This Horry County elementary school was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School

A Horry County elementary school was one of just four schools in the state recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2019.

Ocean Bay Elementary School Principal Rebecca Schroyer delivered the news to her students and staff over the intercom Thursday afternoon before cuing up Kool and the Gang’s “Celebrate!” to play throughout the building.

Schroyer said she and her staff members were nominated and applied months ago and had an idea they might receive the recognition last month, but she didn’t find out officially until Wednesday night, but that information was embargoed until the afternoon.

“It was very difficult walking around all day with this kind of information and not being able to share it,” she said.

National Blue Ribbon Schools, a recognition awarded by the U.S. Department of Education, are lauded for a school’s overall academic performance or closing student achievement gaps among student subgroups. A total of 362 schools nationwide were chosen this year, according to a news release from the department.

This is the 13th school in the district to be named a Blue Ribbon School, with the last time being in 2017 with HCS Early College High School, according to a district news release.

Schroyer, who is in her fourth year as principal at Ocean Bay Elementary, said that this recognition is possible thanks to the entire school community, including students, parents, teachers and support staff.

“When I found out, I was filled with emotion to know that this honor is being shared with our community who pours into this building,” she said, fighting back tears. “... Each and every member of our team here at Ocean Bay Elementary School works together, and that is why I’m just embracing the fact that this is a shared success.”

She noted that they’re going to celebrate this great achievement, but won’t let this prevent them from continuing to work to improve every day.