US Attorney: Nye’s Pharmacy to pay thousands in alleged controlled substance act violation

A longtime Conway pharmacy will pay the United States $185,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to a release from the U.S Attorney’s Office.

Nye’s Pharmacy has agreed to pay the money to resolve allegations that it failed to abide by record keeping requirements of the Controlled Substance Act and filled prescriptions without confirming that they served a “legitimate medical purpose,” the release states.

“Pharmacies have a duty to ensure that they track and dispense controlled substances in compliance with the law,” U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in a release. “Doctors and pharmacists are uniquely positioned to assist in preventing the abuse and diversion of controlled substances. Adhering to the basic rules of recordkeeping and prescription review is essential to helping fight the opioid epidemic.”

According to the release, the claims resolved by this settlement are allegations only and Nye’s does not admit wrongdoing or liability.

