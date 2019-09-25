Here’s how Horry Schools performed on SAT, AP exams compared to rest of SC districts

Are you as smart as a teenager? Try solving these 3 sample SAT math questions and find out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Try solving these 3 sample SAT math questions and find out.

Horry County Schools’ 2019 senior class scored above national and state SAT score averages, but ranked behind some similarly sized districts in South Carolina.

The district’s composite average is 1044, according to recently released results, while the state average is 1021 and national average sits at 1039.

Just more than half of Horry County’s 2019 seniors — 1,382 of 2,727 — took the test, with an average of 532 in the reading and writing section and 512 in mathematics.

HCS scores ranked 10th among districts statewide, not including Governor’s Schools, behind other large school districts including Charleston (1,070 average) and Lexington 1 (1,067 average), but ahead of others including Greenville (1,031 average) and Berkeley (999 average).

These results include the first students who took the SAT during their third year of high school as an alternate to the ACT for state and federal accountability measures, according to a district news release. Students were required to take one of these two tests as a measurement for college readiness, even if they did not plan to advance to higher education. Both tests were offered at no cost and were administered at school.

HCS students also performed above national and state average on AP exams for 2019, according to the news release.

Data from The College Board shows students in the district received a score of 3 of higher — which qualifies as passing — on 66 percent of AP exams taken, while the state and national averages were both 58 percent.

Here’s a breakdown for how each school’s students performed on the SAT and AP exams:

Academy for Arts, Science, and Technology: 1,196 SAT average; 81 percent AP exam pass rate





Socastee High School: 1,080 SAT average; 68 percent AP exam pass rate

Aynor High School: 1,069 SAT average; 45 percent AP exam pass rate

North Myrtle Beach High School: 1,063 SAT average; 65 percent AP exam pass rate

St. James High School: 1,054 SAT average; 73 percent AP exam pass rate

Carolina Forest High School: 1,036 SAT average; 72 percent AP exam pass rate

HCS Early College High School: 1,021 SAT average; no data available for AP exams

Myrtle Beach High School: 995 SAT average; 62 percent AP exam pass rate

Loris High School: 981 SAT average; 28 percent AP exam pass rate

Conway High School: 953 SAT average; 51 percent AP exam pass rate

Green Sea Floyds High School: 945 SAT average; 11 percent AP exam pass rate

Academy for Technology and Academics: 914 SAT average; 35 percent AP exam pass rate



