This ‘Downton Abbey’ star has a Myrtle Beach area connection

An actress from “Downton Abbey,” a British television series, recently made into a movie now showing on the big screen, has a Myrtle Beach connection.

Longtime actress Lesley Nicol, who plays the cook, Mrs. Patmore, is the aunt of Tidelands Health Director of Surgical Specialties Brent Nicol, according to a release from Tidelands Health.

“I don’t think anybody ever anticipated it would be a worldwide megahit,” Brent Nicol said in a release. “It is so much larger than we ever thought it would be.”

Downton Abbey the movie came out Friday. The hit television series premiered in 2010, with its final season wrapping up in 2015. The British show highlights the lives of the Crawley family and their staff set in the early 1900s.

Nicol said he and his family have enjoyed watching Lesley Nicol throughout her career on stage and in the hit TV show.

“Seeing her is just that step above everything else,” Nicol said. “We like ‘Downton Abbey’ and we like getting to see her in it.”