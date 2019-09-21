Local
One person airlifted from Aynor Hoe Down with burns from incident with fryer
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
Up Next
One person was airlifted from the Aynor Harvest Hoe Down on Saturday after suffering burns in an incident with a fryer, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR responded to the intersection 6th Avenue South and South Main Street a little before noon, according to a department tweet. The airlifted person’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the incident, HCFR tweeted.
Comments