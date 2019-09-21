One person airlifted from Aynor Hoe Down with burns from incident with fryer

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

One person was airlifted from the Aynor Harvest Hoe Down on Saturday after suffering burns in an incident with a fryer, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded to the intersection 6th Avenue South and South Main Street a little before noon, according to a department tweet. The airlifted person’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the incident, HCFR tweeted.