One person dies after running car off road and hitting utility pole in Georgetown County
One person died Friday night after driving off the road and striking a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins reports the person — who has yet to be identified by the coroner’s office — was the lone occupant in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu around 11:50 p.m., when it was traveling west on Pennyroyal Road and crashed.
The Malibu was the only vehicle involved and the driver was wearing a seat belt, Collins said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
