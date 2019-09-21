One person dies after running car off road and hitting utility pole in Georgetown County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person died Friday night after driving off the road and striking a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins reports the person — who has yet to be identified by the coroner’s office — was the lone occupant in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu around 11:50 p.m., when it was traveling west on Pennyroyal Road and crashed.

The Malibu was the only vehicle involved and the driver was wearing a seat belt, Collins said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.