Myrtle Beach area weekend weather: Cooler nights, but take caution if you visit the ocean

It’s feeling like fall, Myrtle Beach.

Tropical systems are brewing in the Atlantic Ocean, but the weekend forecast for the Myrtle Beach area is sunny with cooler evenings ahead, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service calls for lows in the mid 60s through Sunday, with high temperatures at 81 degrees Saturday and 82 Sunday.

A rip currents statement is in effect for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties through 8 p.m. Friday. The NWS in Wilmington, North Carolina says high rip current risks are possible Friday and may continue through Saturday. Marine conditions will likely improve early next week, the NWS reports.

Hurricane Jerry — moving at 16 mph with sustained winds at 100 mph — is about 155 miles east/northeast of Bermuda, according to a National Hurricane Center update Friday morning. The storm is expected to move northwest over the next few days and should not bring major impacts to the area.

National Hurricane Center

Three other systems swirl in the Atlantic, but it is too soon to tell if the systems could impact the area.