Longtime Georgetown County Sheriff A. Lane Cribb dies

Sheriff A. Lane Cribb Submitted to The Sun News

The longtime Georgetown County Sheriff passed away Thursday morning, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

A. Lane Cribb, 73, died Thursday following a brief illness at the Medical University of South Carolina. Cribb, who was first elected in 1992, was re-elected six times to the sheriff’s position.

Cribb, who born in 1946 in Pleasant Hill, began his career in law enforcement in 1973 when he served as an investigator with the South Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control. He then worked as a criminal investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office until he returned to work as an investigator with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will accompany Cribb’s body to Georgetown County later today, according to the release. Funeral arrangements are pending.