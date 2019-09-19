Local

Here’s when some SNAP recipients’ benefits will be replaced following Hurricane Dorian

People in certain counties and zip codes who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now get automatic replacement for food lost during Hurricane Dorian, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Automatic replacement benefits will be available on SNAP recipients’ EBT cards Saturday.

Those in Horry County zip code 29568 and Georgetown County zip codes 29440 and 29510 will automatically receive a replacement for part of their benefits so they can get new items after losing some during power outages caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The release states residents do not need to go to the DSS office to request replacement benefits.

SNAP recipients in Horry and Georgetown counties that are not within the zip codes eligible for replacements are still able to apply for a replacement of their August or September benefits, the release states.

Other counties that will receive automatic replacement of benefits are Beaufort, Colleton, Dillon, Orangeburg, Williamsburg, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. For more information about what zip codes within those counties will receive replacement benefits, visit www.dss.sc.gov.

