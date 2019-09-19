What to expect at this year’s Irish Italian Festival in North Myrtle Beach

Sights and sounds from the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade The event brought out nearly 30,000 people to celebrate the day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The event brought out nearly 30,000 people to celebrate the day.

Cultures will blend this month as residents flock to celebrate the 16th Annual Irish Italian International Festival in North Myrtle Beach.

The annual event, which features food with an Irish and Italian flair, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 along Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The one-day, rain or shine festival will also feature over 100 vendors who will compete for the title of best entree, best decorated and best dessert.

“We like to celebrate all cultures that day, so it’s not just about being Irish or Italian,” Tina McCrackin, special events director of North Myrtle Beach, said in a press release. “It’s a great way for everyone to kick off the fall.”

Along with food and an array of vendors, the estimated 15,000 attendees the festival attracts can prove how quickly they can eat spaghetti without their hands during a spaghetti eating contest on the Italian International Stage.

A children’s area will also be available during the free event offering a variety of entertainment that suits all ages, including rides, inflatables and more, the release states. Additionally, there will be street performers and two stages featuring Irish and Italian entertainment, including Irish pop star Brendan O’Connor, The Catalina’s, and Irish duo House of Hamill.

The lineup for both stages is below:

Irish Stage

Brendan O’Connor - 10 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies - 10:30 a.m.

Brendan O’Connor - 10:45 a.m.

Coastal Carolina Shields Pipes & Drums - 11:30 a.m.

Mark McKinney Band - 11:45 a.m.

House of Hamill - 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Italian International Stage

Dale Mosher - 10 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies - 10:30 a.m.

Dale Mosher - 10:45 a.m.

Larry Tanelli & Friends - 11:30 a.m.

The Catalina’s - 1 p.m.

Spaghetti Eating Contest - 2:16 p.m.

The Catalina’s - 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit park.nmb.us