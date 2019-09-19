Local

Here’s why this Ocean Boulevard restaurant scored low on its routine health inspection

DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history. By
A health inspector found sushi items not held at proper temperatures at a recently opened Myrtle Beach restaurant, according to a report from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Wicked Tuna, at 110 North Ocean Blvd., scored a 74 percent during a DHEC inspection Sept. 9. The restaurant scored a 93 during a follow-up inspection three days later.

During the Sept. 9 inspection, the restaurant lost points for oysters on the half shell not having identification on the container, shell tags without the date of last sale, fish on the sushi make-top was not being held at the proper cold-holding temperatures and shredded crab was not marked with a discard date, the inspection report states.

Dirty knives were stored on a knife rack, condiments were not properly labeled and uncooked shrimp was thawing on sheet pans on a speed rack, the report states.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
