Here’s why this Ocean Boulevard restaurant scored low on its routine health inspection

A health inspector found sushi items not held at proper temperatures at a recently opened Myrtle Beach restaurant, according to a report from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Wicked Tuna, at 110 North Ocean Blvd., scored a 74 percent during a DHEC inspection Sept. 9. The restaurant scored a 93 during a follow-up inspection three days later.

During the Sept. 9 inspection, the restaurant lost points for oysters on the half shell not having identification on the container, shell tags without the date of last sale, fish on the sushi make-top was not being held at the proper cold-holding temperatures and shredded crab was not marked with a discard date, the inspection report states.

Dirty knives were stored on a knife rack, condiments were not properly labeled and uncooked shrimp was thawing on sheet pans on a speed rack, the report states.

