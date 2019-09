If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Someone tried to run out on Dunkin Donuts.

Horry County Police are investigating a reported robbery Tuesday morning at a Dunkin Donuts on Highway 17 just south of Myrtle Beach, according to a tweet.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 843-915-8477.