The construction on Carolina Forest Boulevard led to a break of a main water line that has led to most of Carolina Forest being without water.

The City of Conway could see water outages after a water main was hit Wednesday morning near the Rosehaven subdivision, said city spokesperson Taylor Newell.

Crews are assessing damage after a private contractor hit a 20-inch water main, Newell said. Portions of the city could experience water outages.

The city has issued a burn ban until repairs are made.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

