‘I love fashion’: Owners ‘thrilled’ to open upscale boutique in North Myrtle Beach

Barefoot Landing updates look with new digital sign Haynes Sign Co. of Murrells Inlet was seen hoisting the new display Wednesday morning, just above the existing sign just off of Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Haynes Sign Co. of Murrells Inlet was seen hoisting the new display Wednesday morning, just above the existing sign just off of Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach.

Owners of a new upscale women’s boutique at Barefoot Landing are welcoming customers after the store had a slight delay in opening due to Hurricane Dorian.

Monkee’s of Myrtle Beach will have a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate the new location at 822-A Highway 17 S. in North Myrtle Beach.

The store will offer designer shoes, clothes and accessories from brands, including Unbuttoned Jewelry, Crosby, Tyler Boe, AG and J Brand jeans, Anna Cate and Marie Oliver, according to a release from the store.

Store owners Sonya Martin and Mandi Reaves said they fell in love with Monkee’s while visiting the franchise’s flagship store in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Our area lacked a true designer boutique store,” Reaves said in a news release. “There are so many ‘resort wear’ shops, but not many stores that cater year-round to both locals and tourists with cutting-edge fashion.”

After years of talking over opening their own store, Reaves and Martin are “thrilled” to make their dream a reality, the release states.

“I love fashion. I always have,” Martin said.

The Barefoot location is the fourth to open in South Carolina. There are 26 Monkee’s locations that are independently owned and operated in the country.