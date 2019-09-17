Jay Leno is coming to North Myrtle Beach. Here’s how to get your ticket to see him

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is coming to North Myrtle Beach and bringing his satirical act with him.

Leno will perform will perform a stand-up comedy routine at The Alabama Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the theatre’s website.

Leno is widely known for his nearly two decades of hosting The Tonight Show and in 2014 was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. Aside from his TV roles, he’s also known as an avid car enthusiast.