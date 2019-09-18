Here’s why Horry County Council did not move forward with a new gun safety ordinance

Horry shooting community discusses the use of guns on private property Members of Horry Chapter Wildlife Action shoot at their outdoor range and discuss the use of guns on private property in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of Horry Chapter Wildlife Action shoot at their outdoor range and discuss the use of guns on private property in 2017.

No additional gun safety regulations were voted on by Horry County Council on Tuesday.

Instead, council members will take another look at it.

Council voted unanimously to defer an ordinance that would label firing a gun in most areas east of the Waccamaw River and in Longs as reckless. Council Member Dennis DiSabato said he heard the majority of the county seemed to be against the proposed ordinance, so he wants to take another look at it.

“I’m not looking to restrict gun rights, I am a gun owner,” he said. “… we need to go back to the drawing board and I’m all for that.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The issue mostly likely will be sent back to the public safety committee for further debate and review. A new ordinance could include specific overlay districts for the specific, heavily populated areas of unincorporated Horry County like Carolina Forest.

The current regulation was passed in 2017 and was also controversial at the time. It bans anyone from recklessly firing a gun when it could endanger someone else, but doesn’t give define any portion of the county where firing a gun is legally problematic. It does regulate when you can shoot, limiting it to between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Breaking this ordinance is punishable by a up to $500 fine or 30 days in jail.

DiSabato said this ordinance is difficult to enforce, lacks clarity and often times people who are cited under the ordinance are not punished.

Tuesday’s debate was months in the making. During the spring a man complained about what he believed to be reckless shooting in his neighborhood. Previous changes to the ordinance were about keeping residents safe, not harming people’s right to guns, DiSabato said.

Council Member Al Allen said at a previous public safety committee meeting he was worried it would only harm responsible gun owners.

During public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, someone spoke for and against the ordinance. Resident Chad Caton said the problem is not gun owners, it is a lack of infrastructure that makes it hard for police to enforce the current ordinance.

Resident James Millward said his home was hit by a bullet and asked why people would be stupid enough to shoot high-powered rifles anywhere near homes.

Council member Danny Hardee agreed, some people don’t act wisely with their firearms, but added it’s hard to stop it.

“No law or ordinance we can make will fix stupid,” he said.