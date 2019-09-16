Democratic hopefuls gather at Galivants Ferry Stump

Senator John Land welcomes participant to the Galivant’s Ferry Stump meeting. Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd of democratic supporters at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Benedict College students for Bernie Sanders were among hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
President Donald Trump supporters gathered across the street from hundreds attending a democratic at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Senator John Land welcomes participant to the Galivant’s Ferry Stump meeting. Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Mayor Bill deBlasio talks to supporters at the Galivant’s Ferry Stump meeting. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Jaeson Moore sings the National Anthem at the Galivant’s Ferry Stump. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Carole Dwyer sits back from the crowd and watches candidates speak at the Galivant’s Ferry Stump. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Galivant’s Ferry Stump. Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Senator Amy Klobuchar greets supporters at the Galivant’s Ferry Stump. Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Mayor Bill deBlasio talks to supporters at the Galivant’s Ferry Stump meeting. Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Former S.C. Governor Mark Sanford mills with the crowd at the democrat lead Galivant’s Ferry Stump. Sanford has announced that he will run against President Donald Trump in 2020. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Hundreds gathered at the Galivant’s Ferry General Merchandise store for the historic democratic stump meeting that has been held on these grounds in Horry County since 1876. Democratic candidates for the 2020 election including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigleg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Bill deBlasio spoke at this year’s event. Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Mayor Bill deBlasio talks to supporters at the Galivant’s Ferry Stump meeting. Monday Sept. 16, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com