Want to keep our beaches and river clean? Here’s your chance to help this weekend

Get ready to clean up Horry County’s waterways because this weekend is the 31st Annual Beach Sweep and River Sweep.

SCDNR is looking for folks to volunteer Saturday across the Grand Strand and along the Waccamaw River to assist with removing trash and debris from the oceanfront and rivers.

Volunteers need to be prepared to work from 9 a.m. to noon. People will be divided into groups who either will be on foot or in boats looking for pollutants.

Clean-up locations include Cherry Grove Beach, Wyndham Ocean Boulevard beachfront, Myrtle Beach State Park and Sandy Island on the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge. You can find the full list of locations and their “site captains” on the SC Sea grant website.

Typically, people find bottles, food containers, toys, cigarette butts, appliances, tires and building materials, according to a release from SCDNR.

If you would like to volunteer, email Susan Ferris Hill at susan.ferris.hill@scseagrant.org for more information or go to www.scseagrant.org for more information.

The event is a collaboration between SCDNR, the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium and the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.

Unable to make this event? There will also be an Horry County clean-up day on Nov. 8. This is a part of Gov. Henry McMaster’s Floodwater Commission and it aims to help water flow during major rain events.